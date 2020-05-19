Taxies, auto-rickshaws permitted to ply with restrictions amid lockdown 4.0 in Karnataka

Taxies, auto-rickshaws, and maxi cabs have been permitted to ply in Karnataka with certain restrictions amid lockdown 4.0, according to order by Karnataka Government. Karnataka government has also resumed public bus services in the state.

Activities permitted with restrictions, except in containment zones, include inter-state movement of passenger vehicles, trains, and buses, barbershops, spas, and saloons. Activities prohibited by the centre shall remain closed throughout the jurisdiction of Bengaluru city.

As per the order, all activities will be permitted, except those which are specifically prohibited. However, in containment zones, only essential activities shall be allowed. Earlier on Sunday, Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had given powers to States and Union Territories to demarcate areas in Green, Orange, and Red zones, and allow activities in these areas except in containment zones. (ANI)