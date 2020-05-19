Left Menu
Lockdown 4.0: Red-zoned Jaipur city still not in pink of health, but semblance of normalcy

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-05-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 18:15 IST
There were signs of normalcy in markets and on roads here after nearly two months of coronavirus shutdown with shops opening and more vehicles coming out on Tuesday, as the state government announced relaxations in curbs during the lockdown 4.0. However, the shops in containments zones, curfew areas and malls are still closed, and those that opened outside them have to follow strict social-distancing norms.

The lockdown was imposed here on March 21 and the shops were closed since. The Jaipur city falls under the high-risk ‘red zone’ categorisation for coronavirus, but the government Monday night allowed reopening of shops in all areas except in containment zones and curfew areas.

Jaipur's all 15 Panchayat Samitis are under ‘orange zone’. There are 13 containment zones in Ramganj area, which is inside the walled city of Jaipur. Ramganj is the most-affected place in the city.

In the rest of the walled city, markets are closed, but grocery shops and those selling essentials were already functioning. Out of the walled city, markets in other areas came alive. “This relaxation was much needed at this time. I suffered losses in two months and now I will try to make up,” Prakash Verma, a shopkeeper in Arjun Nagar, said.

He said that social-distancing norms will be followed as has been directed by the government. “Everybody now knows about coronavirus and its impact. People need to act in a disciplined manner and maintain social-distancing. I am, therefore, putting a board in front of my shop saying that only five people are allowed inside the shop at one time as per the government rule,” he said.

Traffic volume on roads, too, increased and it looked almost like a normal pre-coronavirus day. The government had already given certain relaxations during lockdown 3.0 and people had started their movement in private vehicles. It increased as the much-relaxed lockdown 4.0 kicked in from Monday. Apart from shops selling essentials, the state government had on May 13 relaxed norms and allowed six other categories of shops to reopen: sweets shops (for take away/home delivery only); hardware shops; building material shops; AC, cooler, TV, electronic, electric material shops; electronic repairing shops and automobile sale outlets.

Now, remaining shops, except paan shops, are open. The sale of paan, gutkha and tobacco products are still banned. As per state government guidelines issued late Monday, shops and offices have to ensure compliance to social-distancing (six feet distance) norms and sanitization protocols.

In barber shops, saloons and parlous, disinfection and sanitisation after each service will have to be done. Violation of social-distancing norms will result in fine, closing of shops or legal action, says the guideline.

Only two customers are allowed in small shops and five in large ones at one point of time and the rest of the customers are to wait in queue outside the shops with social distancing ensured, the guideline says. Since Jaipur is in the ‘red zone’, no commercial passenger transport is allowed unless specifically permitted.

In ‘orange zones’, taxis and cab aggregators (driver plus maximum two passengers), auto-rickshaw and cycle-rickshaw (driver plus one passenger), intercity bus services are allowed. However, city buses are not permitted, according to the guidelines. The movement of individuals for all non-essential activities shall remain strictly prohibited from 7 pm to 7 am and all work places shall close latest by 6 pm, unless special permission is obtained from the district administration, in the entire state, the guidelines say.

In ‘green zone’, all activities, except those which are restricted, are allowed. In this lockdown, the state government has further classified the red, orange and green zones under “Urban” and “Panchayat Samiti” categories.

Earlier, the classification of the zones was district wise. Urban areas of Ajmer, Barmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Dungarpur, Jaipur, Jalore, Jodhpur, Kota, Nagaur, Pali, Rajsamand, Sikar, Sirohi, Udaipur are under the high-risk ‘red zone’.

The urban areas of Alwar, Banswara, Baran, Bharatpur, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dausa, Dholpur, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Sawaimadhopur and Tonk are in ‘orange zone’. The urban areas of Bundi, Ganganagar, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Karauli and Pratapgarh are under ‘green zone’.

