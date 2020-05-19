50 migrant labourers test positive for COVID-19 in UP's Basti

50 migrant labourers test positive for COVID-19 in UP's BastiPTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 19-05-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 19:37 IST
Fifty migrant labourers tested positive for COVID-19 in Basti on Tuesday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the district to 104, a senior official said. The labourers came from Maharashtra last week. We are finding out about the places which they visited back in Maharashtra, District Magistrate Ashutosh Niranjan said. "Fifty migrant labourers have been tested positive for coronavirus. Earlier, they were quarantined at different places but now all of them will be shifted to level-1 COVID-19 hospital in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya and we will trace their contacts," Niranjan said
According to the official, now there are 74 active COVID-19 cases in Basti.
- READ MORE ON:
- COVID
- Basti
- Maharashtra
- Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya
ALSO READ
NHL-Georges Laraque hospitalized with COVID-19: 'It's the worst thing ever'
Top Chinese health official warns of COVID-19 rebound
Westpac NZ committed to supporting customers through COVID-19 impact
COVID-19 crisis should kickstart efforts to reach SDGs: UN deputy chief
One more COVID-19 case in Odisha, state count reaches 163