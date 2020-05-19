50 migrant labourers test positive for COVID-19 in UP's Basti

Fifty migrant labourers tested positive for COVID-19 in Basti on Tuesday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the district to 104, a senior official said. The labourers came from Maharashtra last week. We are finding out about the places which they visited back in Maharashtra, District Magistrate Ashutosh Niranjan said. "Fifty migrant labourers have been tested positive for coronavirus. Earlier, they were quarantined at different places but now all of them will be shifted to level-1 COVID-19 hospital in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya and we will trace their contacts," Niranjan said

According to the official, now there are 74 active COVID-19 cases in Basti.