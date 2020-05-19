Left Menu
Elderly man killed, 3 others injured for alleging ration shop owner was not giving them foodgrain

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 19-05-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 20:16 IST
Gorakhpur (UP), May 19 (PTI)  A 60-year-old man was killed in Deoria district on Tuesday and his two sons and grandson were injured when they were thrashed for alleging that a ration shop owner was not giving them subsidised food grain and sugar as per rules. The incident took place when Pramod Yadav (28), the son of Paras Yadav (60), went to the ration shop in Khampur area to get subsidised food grain and sugar but the shop owner asked him to come another day. Pramod retaliated and alleged that the owner had not given ration to him last month either following which the accused became angry and started beating him with a stick. When Paras came to know about the incident, he reached the spot with his other son Dinesh (25) and grandson Aman (15)

The shop owner along with other people started thrashing all four. The villagers rushed them to a primary health centre where doctors declared Paras dead and admitted the other three for treatment

Superintendent of Police (Deoria) Sripati Mishra said an FIR was lodged against five people, including shop owner Srinivas Baranwal, for rioting, for rioting with deadly weapon, culpable homicide not amounting to murder among other charges. A probe in on in the matter, Mishra said.  PTI CORR ABN  AAR

