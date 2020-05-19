Left Menu
COVID-19 cases in India climbed to 1 lakh from 100 in 64 days

19-05-2020
It took 64 days for COVID-19 cases in India to touch the 1 lakh-mark from 100, more than double the time taken in the US and Spain, which have been hit hard by the pandemic, according to data shared by official sources. According to the data sourced from the union health ministry and Worldometers, in the US, coronavirus infection cases increased from 100 to 1,00,000 in 25 days, while it took 30 days for the cases to reach the 1 lakh-mark in Spain.

It took 35 days in Germany, 36 days in Italy, 39 days in France and 42 days in the United Kingdom for coronavirus infection cases to rise from 100 to 1 lakh, respectively. The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 3,163 and the number of cases climbed to 1,01,139 in India on Tuesday, registering an increase of 134 deaths and 4,970 cases of coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours since Monday 8 am, according to the union health ministry.

A total of 39,174 patients, which is 38.73 per cent of the total cases, have recovered so far, officials said. Referring to data from the World Health Organization (WHO) situation report, the ministry said 45,25,497 COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide till Monday, which is about 60 cases per lakh population.

Among the countries with a very high load of coronavirus cases, the US, with 14,09,452 instances of the infection, has around 431 cases per lakh population till Sunday. The UK has reported 2,40,165 cases till Sunday, which is 361 cases per lakh population, while Spain with 2,30,698 instances of the disease has about 494 cases per lakh.

Italy has 2,24,760 total cases and about 372 cases per lakh population, while Germany, which has registered 1,74,355 instances of the infection, has around 210 cases per lakh population. France, which has reported 1,40,008 cases, has around 209 cases per lakh population.

