Lockdown: Five companies of CAPF to help Mumbai police

Five companies of the Central Armed Police Forces have reached Mumbai to help the city police during the fourth phase of the COVID-19 lockdown, an official said on Tuesday. Maharashtra received nine companies from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) including four from the Rapid Action Force, two from the Central Reserve Police Force and three from the Central Industrial Security Force.

The Mumbai police has got the assistance of five companies, which will be deployed at severely affected areas such as Dharavi in central Mumbai as per requirement, the official said. Over 1,100 police personnel have contracted COVID-19, of which 12, including an officer, have succumbed to the infection in the state so far.

The police departments in Mumbai and Nashik rural were the worst hit, the official said..