167 Indians deported from USA land at Amritsar airport

167 Indians deported from USA land at Amritsar airportPTI | Amritsar | Updated: 19-05-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 20:44 IST
A special flight carrying 167 Indians, who were deported for illegally trying to enter the USA, landed here on Tuesday, officials said. Sixty-seven of them were from Punjab and rest belonged to Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Kerala, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana and Goa, they said.
The passengers will be sent to their home district for quarantine after the completion of legal formalities, they said. All of them were trying to enter the USA through illegal means and arrested by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Before being deported, they exhausted all legal options..
