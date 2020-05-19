Cyclone Amphan: Meghalaya CM chairs meeting to review preparedness

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma chaired a meeting on Tuesday to review the state's preparedness in view of Cyclone Amphan. Block development offices across the state have been alerted to ensure that help reaches on time in case of any emergency situation, officials said.

"In view of the IMD weather forecast and likelihood of extremely severe cyclonic storm Amphan, the district emergency operations centres (DEOC) have been fully activated to receive information on any related matter," a senior home department official told PTI. In the state capital, district administrator Matsiewdor W Nongbri has assigned 29 officers for a quick and effective response to the cyclone.

The state has also launched helplines -- 0364-2502094 and 0364-2225289. Forest department officers have been asked to respond immediately to any emergency situation.

The cyclone is likely to cause heavy to very rainfall in Meghalaya on Thursday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal is hurtling towards the Indian shores in West Bengal and Odisha, where lakhs of people have been evacuated from vulnerable areas, officials said.