Left Menu
Development News Edition

12 fresh COVID-19 cases in Kerala, total rises to 642

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 19-05-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 20:58 IST
12 fresh COVID-19 cases in Kerala, total rises to 642

(Eds: Adds details) Thiruvananthapuram, May 19 (PTI): Kerala on Tuesday recorded 12 more COVID-19 cases, all returnees from overseas and other states, taking the total active patients to 142 as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the rise was expected but asserted community transmission has not happened so far. For the third consecutive day, none was discharged while the total cases rose to 642 and 72,000 people were under observation with 455 of them in various hospitals.

As many as119 were admitted on Tuesday, he said. Giving the break-up, Vijayan said while Kannur accounted for five new cases, Malappuram three and Pathnamthitta, Alappuzha, Thrissur and Palakkad districts one case each.

All those who tested positive had come from outside the state -- four from abroad and eight from other states, including six from Maharashtra, he told reporters here. With the flow of people from various countries and other states, as expected, positive cases have begun to rise in Kerala, the Chief Minister said.

"The next stage is transmission of the infection through contact and all of us need to be cautious about it," Vijayan said adding there has been no community transmission of the contagion in the state so far. Since May 7, when the first repatriation flight from the Gulf landed, several of the Keralites who returned home after being stranded in foreign countries and in other states such as Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, which have high number of COVID-19 cases, have tested positive.

"At least 74,426 people reached the state from other states and abroad. Fifty-three persons who came by flights have tested positive. Six people who reached by ships and 46 who came by road have been infected. A total of 26 flights and three ships reached the state so far," Vijayan said. He also informed that a special train will start from New Delhi on Wednesday (May 20) with over 1,300 stranded Keralites.

"A daily non-AC chair car train will run from Bengaluru to Kerala," Vijayan said. At least 2,036 people were bookedfor not wearing masks and 14 cases were registered for violating the lockdown protocol.

On Monday, as many as 28 returnees tested positive for the pathogen. As per the latest medical bulletin, Malappuram has 26 positive cases, the highest in the state, followed by Wayanad (17), Kasaragod (16) and Kannur (14).PTI RRT UD PTI PTI

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai's COVID-19 count rises to 22,563 with addition of 1,411 new cases; 43 more deaths take toll to 800: BMC.

Mumbais COVID-19 count rises to 22,563 with addition of 1,411 new cases 43 more deaths take toll to 800 BMC....

Fed, Treasury chiefs face heat over uneven U.S. coronavirus response

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin found themselves in the hot seat on Tuesday as U.S. lawmakers grilled them about the uneven nature of the fiscal response to the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic...

WHO chief vows to continue leading virus response after Trump threat to quit

The head of the World Health Organization vowed on Tuesday to continue to lead the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic after President Donald Trump threatened to cut off funding and to quit the body. WHO Director-General Tedros Ad...

Not up to Centre alone to decide on resuming domestic flights, states should be ready: Hardeep Puri

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said that it is not up to Centre or his ministry alone to decide on resuming domestic flights and states where these flights will take off and land should be ready to allow civil aviatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020