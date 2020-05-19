Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man intentionally run over in Jaisalmer

PTI | Jaisalmer | Updated: 19-05-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 21:02 IST
Man intentionally run over in Jaisalmer

A 25-year-old man was intentionally run over by a father-son duo after a dispute in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district, police alleged on Tuesday. Tahir Khan had allegedly thrashed Ismail Khan (53) and his son and Allabachaya (25). Taking revenge, the father-son duo allegedly crushed Tahir under the wheels of their vehicle, police said.

After the incident happened in Mohangarh area, Ismail and Allabachaya reached a police station and they were arrested, said Jaisalmer SP Rakesh Kumar Bairwa. Later, Tahir’s relatives also reached the police station and set ablaze the vehicle, the superintendent of police said. Meanwhile, Tahir was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival, police said.

Tahir’s body has been handed over to his family and an investigation is underway, they said..

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Ninjas in Pyjamas acquire hampus, bench Lekr0

Ninjas in Pyjamas acquired former GamerLegion member Hampus hampus Poser and benched Jonas Lekr0 Olofsson, the Swedish organization announced Tuesday. The 21-year-old hampus will serve as the new in-game leader for the Counter-Strike Global...

Cyclone Amphan: Rahul Gandhi urges Cong workers in Bengal, Odisha to help people

New Delhi, May 19 PTI&#160;Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged Congress workers in West Bengal and Odisha to warn people of the impending super cyclonic storm Amphan and help them move to safer places. Cyclone Amphan is coming to ...

Post-pandemic ‘green shift’ in transport could create up to 15 million jobs

Transforming the transport sector to be more environmentally-friendly in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, could create up to 15 million new jobs worldwide and help countries move to greener, healthier economies, according to an UN-ba...

Power ministry puts in place arrangements to face cyclone Amphan

The power ministry on Tuesday said it has put in place adequate arrangements to face cyclone Amphan. The cyclone is expected to make landfall on the West Bengal coast on Wednesday afternoon between Digha in West Bengal and Hatiya island in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020