Cyclone Amphan: Around 3 lakh people have been evacuated, kept in relief camps till now, says Mamata

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that around 3 lakh people have been evacuated and kept in relief camps till now in wake of cyclone Amphan. "The Amphan cyclone is severe than Aila. I appeal to all of you, do not step out from your home after 12 pm. We are taking precautions in Sagar Mousumi island, Namkhana, and Gosaba. South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas and Midnapore will be more affected. Around 3 lakh people have been evacuated and kept in relief camps till now," CM Banerjee said during a video conference here

"We are ready in all the way. Taskforce, DM, SPs are all working. NDRF, SDRF are working to combat this cyclone. I request people if you are brought to relief camp please be there till the situation becomes normal," she added. CM Banerjee further said that she talked to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and assured him to work together.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah called me and I told him that earlier we faced cyclone bulbul so we will work together this time to combat cyclone Amphan. Earlier, we had asked to increased boggie so that more than 3 lakhs people can come, but I am not allowing trains for tomorrow and day after due to the cyclone," she said. "Control room are opened. Anyone in need can contact on toll-free number 1070 and 22143526 / 22141995. People will be made aware of the cyclone through mic near shelter homes," she added.

Earlier today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a warning regarding Cyclone Amphan and said that it is likely to move towards West Bengal as an extremely severe cyclonic storm tomorrow. The super cyclone Amphan is being continuously tracked by the Doppler Weather Radar (DWR) at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, IMD said.

It has also warned fishermen not to venture into the sea till May 21. CM Mamata Banerjee further added that she will attend the interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi's meeting on May 22.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi is expected to chair a meeting of opposition leaders to discuss the prevailing situation in the country due to COVID-19. (ANI)