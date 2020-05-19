Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cyclone Amphan: Around 3 lakh people have been evacuated, kept in relief camps till now, says Mamata

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that around 3 lakh people have been evacuated and kept in relief camps till now in wake of cyclone Amphan.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 19-05-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 21:10 IST
Cyclone Amphan: Around 3 lakh people have been evacuated, kept in relief camps till now, says Mamata
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that around 3 lakh people have been evacuated and kept in relief camps till now in wake of cyclone Amphan. "The Amphan cyclone is severe than Aila. I appeal to all of you, do not step out from your home after 12 pm. We are taking precautions in Sagar Mousumi island, Namkhana, and Gosaba. South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas and Midnapore will be more affected. Around 3 lakh people have been evacuated and kept in relief camps till now," CM Banerjee said during a video conference here

"We are ready in all the way. Taskforce, DM, SPs are all working. NDRF, SDRF are working to combat this cyclone. I request people if you are brought to relief camp please be there till the situation becomes normal," she added. CM Banerjee further said that she talked to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and assured him to work together.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah called me and I told him that earlier we faced cyclone bulbul so we will work together this time to combat cyclone Amphan. Earlier, we had asked to increased boggie so that more than 3 lakhs people can come, but I am not allowing trains for tomorrow and day after due to the cyclone," she said. "Control room are opened. Anyone in need can contact on toll-free number 1070 and 22143526 / 22141995. People will be made aware of the cyclone through mic near shelter homes," she added.

Earlier today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a warning regarding Cyclone Amphan and said that it is likely to move towards West Bengal as an extremely severe cyclonic storm tomorrow. The super cyclone Amphan is being continuously tracked by the Doppler Weather Radar (DWR) at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, IMD said.

It has also warned fishermen not to venture into the sea till May 21. CM Mamata Banerjee further added that she will attend the interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi's meeting on May 22.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi is expected to chair a meeting of opposition leaders to discuss the prevailing situation in the country due to COVID-19. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Ninjas in Pyjamas acquire hampus, bench Lekr0

Ninjas in Pyjamas acquired former GamerLegion member Hampus hampus Poser and benched Jonas Lekr0 Olofsson, the Swedish organization announced Tuesday. The 21-year-old hampus will serve as the new in-game leader for the Counter-Strike Global...

Cyclone Amphan: Rahul Gandhi urges Cong workers in Bengal, Odisha to help people

New Delhi, May 19 PTI&#160;Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged Congress workers in West Bengal and Odisha to warn people of the impending super cyclonic storm Amphan and help them move to safer places. Cyclone Amphan is coming to ...

Post-pandemic ‘green shift’ in transport could create up to 15 million jobs

Transforming the transport sector to be more environmentally-friendly in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, could create up to 15 million new jobs worldwide and help countries move to greener, healthier economies, according to an UN-ba...

Power ministry puts in place arrangements to face cyclone Amphan

The power ministry on Tuesday said it has put in place adequate arrangements to face cyclone Amphan. The cyclone is expected to make landfall on the West Bengal coast on Wednesday afternoon between Digha in West Bengal and Hatiya island in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020