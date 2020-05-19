Left Menu
Maha: Thane COVID-19 cases go past 4000-mark, Palghar at 404

PTI | Thane | Updated: 19-05-2020 21:21 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 21:21 IST
The number of COVID-19 cases in Thane district on Tuesday went past the 4,000-mark after 241 people tested positive for novel coronavirus, said a health official. The COVID-19 case count now stands at 4,169, he added.

There were seven deaths as well on Tuesday, taking the toll from the infection across the district to 128, he said. "Thane city now has 1,353 cases, while Navi Mumbai has 1,321," he said.

Neighboring Palghar has 404 COVID-19 cases, including 17 deaths so far..

