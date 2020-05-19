Maha: COVID-19 cases in Amravati touch 115 as 4 test positive

The number of COVID-19cases in Amravati district in Maharashtra reached 115 afterfour people tested positive for novel coronavirus on Tuesday,an official said

While two of the four cases were from Masanganj, theothers were from Ratanganj and Tajnagar, he said

"Tajnagar now has 14 cases, though the number ofactive ones is two as 10 people have been discharged and twohave died of the infection. Collector Shailesh Naval visitedMasanganj and Dhamangaon Railway town to check measures inplace to combat the outbreak," he added.