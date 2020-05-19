Over Rs 10 lakh looted from bank in Amritsar

Over Rs 10 lakh looted from bank in AmritsarPTI | Amritsar | Updated: 19-05-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 22:12 IST
Three masked men looted Rs 10.92 lakh in cash at gunpoint from a branch of a private bank in Punjab's Amritsar district on Tuesday, police said. The unidentified men held hostage the staff of the bank at Sohian Khurd village in Majitha area, police said, adding that hands and feet of the employees were also tied.
The three then decamped with cash in a vehicle parked outside the bank, the police said. Workers at a liquor shop adjoining the bank branch heard screams of staff and informed the police. Neither any CCTV camera was installed in the bank, nor a security guard was deployed, the police said. PTI JMS CHS VSD HMB
