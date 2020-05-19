C'garh scheme: Agro-labourers to be included in 2nd phase

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has decided to cover landless agro-labourers under the second phase of the 'Rajiv Gandhi Kisaan Nyay Yojana' which is set to be launched on May 21, coinciding with the death anniversary of the former prime minister, said an official on Tuesday. The scheme, which aims to provide good returns to farmers for their produce and encouragecrop production, will be launched by the CM through video conferencing on Thursday, a state government release said.

Under the scheme, Rs 5700 crore will be transferred directly to the accounts of around 19 lakh farmers in four installments against purchasing their produce, it said. "However, the chief minister has decided to include landless agro-labourers in the second phase of the scheme and has constituted a committee headed by the chief secretary to prepare a detailed action plan for it. The committee will submit an action plans to the cabinet in two months," it added.

Presently under the scheme, paddy and maize farmers will be provided an assistance of Rs 10,000 per acre, in a proportionate manner for the Kharif crop season of 2019 based on quantity of produce procured by them through cooperative societies, it said. As many as 18,34,834 farmers will be provided Rs 1500 crore as the first installment for paddy crop, while the data of maize farmers is being compiled, it said.

Similarly, for sugarcane, payment of fair and remunerative price of Rs 261 per quintal and incentive and input support of Rs 93.75 per quintal, totaling Rs 355 per quintal, will be made to farmers, depending on the quantity of sugarcane purchased by the cooperative sugar mills in the crushing year 2019-20. Sugarcane cultivators will be provided Rs 18.43 crore as the first installment under the scheme, the statement said.

Farmers cultivating oilseeds and pulses will also be benefited under the scheme from the next Kharif crop season, it added..