Left Menu
Development News Edition

C'garh scheme: Agro-labourers to be included in 2nd phase

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 19-05-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 22:31 IST
C'garh scheme: Agro-labourers to be included in 2nd phase

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has decided to cover landless agro-labourers under the second phase of the 'Rajiv Gandhi Kisaan Nyay Yojana' which is set to be launched on May 21, coinciding with the death anniversary of the former prime minister, said an official on Tuesday. The scheme, which aims to provide good returns to farmers for their produce and encouragecrop production, will be launched by the CM through video conferencing on Thursday, a state government release said.

Under the scheme, Rs 5700 crore will be transferred directly to the accounts of around 19 lakh farmers in four installments against purchasing their produce, it said. "However, the chief minister has decided to include landless agro-labourers in the second phase of the scheme and has constituted a committee headed by the chief secretary to prepare a detailed action plan for it. The committee will submit an action plans to the cabinet in two months," it added.

Presently under the scheme, paddy and maize farmers will be provided an assistance of Rs 10,000 per acre, in a proportionate manner for the Kharif crop season of 2019 based on quantity of produce procured by them through cooperative societies, it said. As many as 18,34,834 farmers will be provided Rs 1500 crore as the first installment for paddy crop, while the data of maize farmers is being compiled, it said.

Similarly, for sugarcane, payment of fair and remunerative price of Rs 261 per quintal and incentive and input support of Rs 93.75 per quintal, totaling Rs 355 per quintal, will be made to farmers, depending on the quantity of sugarcane purchased by the cooperative sugar mills in the crushing year 2019-20. Sugarcane cultivators will be provided Rs 18.43 crore as the first installment under the scheme, the statement said.

Farmers cultivating oilseeds and pulses will also be benefited under the scheme from the next Kharif crop season, it added..

TRENDING

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Virgin River Season 2 renewal, actors’ names revealed, what latest we know

KEC International bags new contracts worth Rs 1,203 crore

Civil Hospital doctors stage protest against inferior quality of masks in Ludhiana

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

NFL owners table plan to reward minority hiring

NFL owners voted Tuesday to table a resolution that would have rewarded teams for hiring minorities, NFL Media reported. Looking to increase diversity in the ranks of head coaches and general managers, the resolution had proposed allow team...

Lockdown 4.0: Hry issues directions for strict implementation of MHA guidelines

The Haryana government on Tuesday issued directions for the strict implementation of the Centres guidelines during the fourth phase of COVID-19-induced lockdown. &#160;&#160;&#160;&#160;&#160;&#160; &#160; The Union Ministry of Home Affa...

Operated more than 1,600 'Shramik Special' trains, ferried over 21.5 lakh migrants home: Railways

The Indian Railways has run more than 1,600 Shramik Special trains since May 1 and ferried over 21.5 lakh migrants back home, the national transporter said on Tuesday. More than 900 trains were bound to Uttar Pradesh, while Bihar permitted ...

H-1B visa holders do not adversely affect US workers: Report

H-1B visa holders do not adversely affect US workers, new research said on Tuesday, suggesting that the presence of the workforce holding such visas boosts employment among other workers in an occupation. The National Foundation for America...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020