'Tatpar' scheme in Ranchi to transport migrant workers

Over 140 migrant workers were on Tuesday sent to their native places on buses, a day after the 'Tatpar' programme was launched by the Ranchi district administration to ease their tiresome journey on foot. Under the programme, officials collect information about those walking on national highways or on any other road to provide them transport facilities.

Nodal Officer Sanjay Kumar made rounds on the Ring Road on the outskirts of the city and spotted the migrant workers, brought them to the Khadgada bus stand from where they were sent home. They were given masks and food packets, officials said.

The administration also launched a helpline -- 1950 -- for the migrant workers to facilitate arranging of buses. Chief Minister Hemant Soren had on May 16 asked all the 24 district administrations to ensure that no person travel on foot to reach their destinations during the lockdown.