Left Menu
Development News Edition

Railways to run 200 non-AC trains daily from June 1, says Goyal

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday announced that Indian Railways will start 200 non-AC trains daily from June 1 in addition to Shramik Special trains.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 22:39 IST
Railways to run 200 non-AC trains daily from June 1, says Goyal
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday announced that Indian Railways will start 200 non-AC trains daily from June 1 in addition to Shramik Special trains. "Indian Railways will run 200 non-AC trains daily as per the time table from June 1 for which online booking will start soon," Goyal said in a tweet.

He also said that within the next two days Indian Railways will double the number of Shramik Special Trains to 400 per day. "All migrants are requested to stay where they are, Indian Railways will get them back home over the next few days," he said.

The minister, who made a series of tweets, urged state governments to help migrant workers, register them with the nearest mainline station and give the list to the railways so that Shramik Special trains can be run. "It is an appeal to the states to immediately bring any workers on the road to the nearest mainline station and give the list to the railways after registering them so that they can be taken to their homes," he said.

A Railway Ministry release said that Railways plans to double the number of Shramik Trains to bring more relief to Migrants. "In addition to the Shramik Special trains, Indian Railways is going to start 200 new timetabled trains from June 1. The routes and schedule of these trains will be intimated soon. The booking will be only online and shall commence in few days," it said.

"Trains will be non-AC. No tickets will be sold at any railway station and prospective travellers should not come to the railway station to buy tickets," it added. Urging migrant workers not to panic, the release said efforts are being made to ensure that all of them are able to travel to their home states at the earliest.

"Efforts will be made that they will be able to board trains from Railway Station Head on mainline which is close to their existing location," it said. The Ministry of Railways had earlier announced to run 15 pairs of passenger trains with AC coaches and limited stops from May 12 connecting Delhi to different cities in the country. (ANI)

TRENDING

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Virgin River Season 2 renewal, actors’ names revealed, what latest we know

KEC International bags new contracts worth Rs 1,203 crore

Civil Hospital doctors stage protest against inferior quality of masks in Ludhiana

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Missouri plans first U.S. execution since pandemic began

A Missouri man who was convicted of stabbing to death an elderly trailer park manager three decades ago is scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection on Tuesday, marking the first execution in the United States since the COVID-19 pand...

Elderly home turns to wearables for contact tracing, sidestepping Apple-Google limits

When a senior living facility in Amarillo, Texas suspected a nurse may have caught the novel coronavirus this month, it had a list within five minutes of staff and residents the nurse could have infected.High-tech wristbands worn by The Leg...

NFL owners table plan to reward minority hiring

NFL owners voted Tuesday to table a resolution that would have rewarded teams for hiring minorities, NFL Media reported. Looking to increase diversity in the ranks of head coaches and general managers, the resolution had proposed allow team...

Lockdown 4.0: Hry issues directions for strict implementation of MHA guidelines

The Haryana government on Tuesday issued directions for the strict implementation of the Centres guidelines during the fourth phase of COVID-19-induced lockdown. &#160;&#160;&#160;&#160;&#160;&#160; &#160; The Union Ministry of Home Affa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020