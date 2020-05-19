Dubai-returnee tests positive, total cases stands at 92 in HP

A Dubai-returnee tested positive for novel coronavirus, taking the total number of positive cases to 92 in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, officials said. Four people recovered from the disease in the state. Three were from Kangra, while one was from Hamirpur, they said.

A 21-year-old man from Chamba's Chuhadi tested positive on Tuesday. He had returned from Dubai via Punjab's Amritsar airport on May 13, Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal said. He was kept under institutional quarantine in Kangra's Damtal, he said, adding that he would be shifted to PRT Baijnath. Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said that three patients in Kangra recovered from novel coronavirus on Tuesday. With this, eight people have been cured in Kangra out of a total of 21 positive cases in the district, he added.

Now, active cases in Kangra have reduced to 12. One man died in March in the district due to the disease. Hamirpur Deputy Commissioner Harikesh Meena said that one more COVID-19 patient admitted at RCH, Bhota has been cured and will be sent for home quarantine for fourteen more days.

With this, the number of active cases in Hamirpur now stands at 10. Of total 15 positive cases in the district, four recovered whereas one died, he added. The total number of infected people stands at 92. While 50 of them were cured, four died. The active cases in the state now stands at 38, officials said.

Of these, 12 are in Kangra, ten in Hamirpur, seven in Bilaspur, six in Chamba, two in Sirmaur and one in Una..