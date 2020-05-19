338 new cases, 5 more COVID-19 deaths in Rajasthan

The coronavirus toll in Rajasthan rose to 143 on Tuesday with five more fatalities, while 338 new cases took the number of infections to 5,845, the Health Department said. Two more deaths were from Jaipur, one each in Kota, Sikar, and Nagaur districts. There are 2,365 active cases in the state, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said.

Of the 338 new cases, Dungarpur recorded 87 cases, followed by 77 in Pali, 39 in Jodhpur, 22 in Nagaur districts. Jaipur, Sirohi, and Barmer reported 17 cases each, while there were 16 new cases in Udaipur, 12 in Bikaner. Seven more people were afflicted with the disease in Sikar, five each in Tonk and Kota, three each in Ajmer and Churu, two each in Pratapgarh, Jhunjhunu, and Bhilwara. One case each was reported from Chittorgarh, Alwar, Dausa, Dholpur, and Jhalawar districts.

A total of 3,337 patients have recovered and 2,928 discharged, the officials said.