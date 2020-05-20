Left Menu
Development News Edition

Expand online education during lockdown, Nitish asks officials

PTI | Patna | Updated: 20-05-2020 00:30 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 00:30 IST
Expand online education during lockdown, Nitish asks officials

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday asserted that there is a need to expand online education system as institutes of the state are closed for around two months because of the COVID-19 induced lockdown. Kumar directed the officials concerned to show e- content to students through Doordarshan Bihar and take measures to increase the time slot on the channel for providing class-wise education to all students, according to an official release.

The education department should also develop e-content for classes I to V on the lines of classes VI to XII and post syllabus of various classes on the website for helping students in their studies, the chief minister said in a meeting. The meeting was held to discuss how the state can benefit from the Centre's Rs 20 lakh crore economic package.

Kumar directed the officials concerned to get ration cards of all the eligible families prepared at the earliest and also ensure that they are linked with Aadhaar, as it would help them get the benefits under the 'One nation, one card' scheme. He said the Centre is going to adopt the Bihar model reform measures in the energy sector, he said.

The Urban Development and Housing Department should take steps for providing cheaper housing to poor people living in urban areas, Kumar said. He also issued orders to make a survey on the street vendors of the state so that they can be given the benefits of different schemes, he said.

TRENDING

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Virgin River Season 2 renewal, actors’ names revealed, what latest we know

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

KEC International bags new contracts worth Rs 1,203 crore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Tihar prisoner accuses staff of 'using him' to pass around mobile phones to other inmates

An undertrial prisoner at Tihar Jail has accused the prison staff of using him to the pass around mobile phones to other inmates. The prison officials, however, refuted the allegation. In a video circulated on social media, the prisone...

Pa. governor slams Big Ben for haircut during pandemic

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisbergers recent haircut wasnt a big hit with Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf. Roethlisberger unveiled his new look during a 38-second video released by the team on Monday. The 38-year-old, who is workin...

AT&T shuts Venezuela subscription TV unit, citing U.S. sanctions

ATT Inc said on Tuesday it was shutting its DirecTV subscription access to Venezuela due to U.S. sanctions, cutting off a key source of entertainment for millions of people stuck in their homes under a strict coronavirus quarantine.DirecTV ...

EXCLUSIVE-Eying Iran, U.S. issues warning to stay 100 meters away from its warships

The U.S. Navy on Tuesday issued a warning to mariners to stay 100 meters yards away from U.S. warships or risk being interpreted as a threat and subject to lawful defensive measures. Reuters is first to report the new warning, issued in det...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020