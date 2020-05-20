Left Menu
Salon owner in Bengaluru provides shelter to jobless professionals from Northeast and Nepal

An owner of a hair cutting training salon in the city has given shelter to the jobless IT professionals and migrant workers hailing from north-eastern states and Nepal, in his salon.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 20-05-2020 03:55 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 03:55 IST
Rahul Rai, owner of a hair cutting training salon in Bengaluru. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

An owner of a hair cutting training salon in the city has given shelter to the jobless IT professionals and migrant workers hailing from north-eastern states and Nepal, in his salon. Rahul Rai, the owner said, "The moment the lockdown started then I received many complaints from different corners that several persons became jobless and they were thrown out of their rented accommodations."

"They are from different states of the North-east and some of them are from Nepal also. I converted my hair-cutting training salon into a shelter home for them," he added. A person who got shelter at the salon said, "I lost my job after the lockdown started. I was facing a lot of issues after my landlord had evicted me from my rented accommodation. I spent about a week nearby a lake. I managed to contact Rahul Rai through Facebook and he rescued me along with many others." (ANI)

