6 farmers killed in road accident in UP's Etawah
Six farmers were killed and one injured after the pickup truck in which they were traveling collided with another truck in the Friends Colony area of Etawah on Tuesday night.ANI | Etawah (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 20-05-2020 09:15 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 09:15 IST
Six farmers were killed and one injured after the pickup truck in which they were traveling collided with another truck in the Friends Colony area of Etawah on Tuesday night. "The farmers were going to the market to sell jackfruit. The injured person has been admitted to Saifai Medical College," said R Singh, Superintendent of Police.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the death of six people in Etawah. He has directed to provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured, the Chief Minister's Office stated. Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party has also announced that it will provide financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each to the families of the farmers killed in the accident. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Etawah
- Yogi Adityanath
- UP
- Samajwadi Party
- Police
ALSO READ
Yogi Adityanath holds COVID-19 review meeting
Yogi Adityanath directs officials to prepare extensive action plan for employment of migrants
Yogi Adityanath condoles deaths of migrant workers in Guna, Muzaffarnagar mishaps
Special economic package by PM will definitely prove to be a milestone: Yogi Adityanath
About 50 lakh to get employment under MGNREGA in UP by end of May: Yogi Adityanath