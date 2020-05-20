Left Menu
Development News Edition

Record 5,611 COVID-19 cases in 24 hrs, tally rises to 1,06,750; death toll touches 3,303

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2020 10:41 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 10:24 IST
Record 5,611 COVID-19 cases in 24 hrs, tally rises to 1,06,750; death toll touches 3,303
India's COVID-19 tally reaches 1,06,750 Image Credit: ANI

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 3,303 and the number of cases climbed to 1,06,750 in the country on Wednesday, registering an increase of 140 deaths and a record spike of 5,611 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 61,149, while 42,297 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said.

"Thus, around 39.62 percent of patients have recovered so far," a senior health ministry official said. The total confirmed cases include foreigners.

Of the 140 deaths reported since Monday morning, 76 were from Maharashtra, 25 from Gujarat, six each from West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, five each from Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, three each from Tamil Nadu Karnataka and Telangana, two each from Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Jammu and Kashmir and one each from Odhisha and Punjab. Of the 3,303 fatalities, Maharashtra tops the tally with 1,325 deaths. Gujarat comes second with 719 deaths, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 258, West Bengal at 250, Delhi at 168, Rajasthan at 143, Uttar Pradesh at 123, Tamil Nadu at 84 and Andhra Pradesh at 52.

The death toll reached 40 in Karnataka, 38 each in Punjab and Telangana. Jammu and Kashmir have reported 17 fatalities due to the disease and Haryana 14. Bihar has registered nine deaths and Odisha five.

Kerala and Assam have reported four deaths each. Jharkhand, Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh each have recorded three COVID-19 fatalities, while Meghalaya, Uttarakhand, and Puducherry have reported one fatality each, according to the data shared by the health ministry.

According to the ministry's website, more than 70 percent of the deaths are due to comorbidities, the existence of multiple disorders in the same person. As per the health ministry data updated in the morning, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 37,136. It is followed by Tamil Nadu at 12,448, Gujarat at 12,140, Delhi at 10,554, Rajasthan at 5,845, Madhya Pradesh at 5,465 and Uttar Pradesh at 4,926.

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 2,961 in West Bengal, 2,532 in Andhra Pradesh, and 2,002 in Punjab. It has risen to 1,634 in Telangana, 1,498 in Bihar, 1,397 in Karnataka, 1,317 in Jammu and Kashmir, and 978 in Odisha.

Haryana has reported 964 coronavirus infection cases so far, while Kerala has 642 cases. A total of 231 people have been infected with the virus in Jharkhand and 200 in Chandigarh. Tripura has reported 173 cases, Assam has 142 cases, Uttarakhand has 111, Chhattisgarh has 101, Himachal Pradesh has 92 and Goa has registered 46 cases so far.

Ladakh has reported 43 COVID-19 cases, while the Andaman and Nicobar Islands have registered 33 infections. Puducherry has registered 18 cases, Meghalaya 13 and Manipur nine.

Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, and Dadar and Nagar Haveli have reported a case each till how. "1,096 cases are being reassigned to states," the ministry said on its website, adding "our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR".

State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation, it said.

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Jaipur Foot USA Chairman Prem Bhandari applauds Air India crew for service amid COVID-19 crisis

Jaipur Foot USA Chairman Prem Bhandari has described the Vande Bharat exercise to repatriate Indians stranded abroad as a historic humanitarian mission by the Indian government as he along with other members of the Indian-American community...

Tom Hanks' war drama 'Greyhound' going to Apple TV Plus

Sony Pictures World War II drama Greyhound is the latest project to skip theatres as the movie will now premiere directly on streamer Apple TV Plus. According to Deadline, the studio was originally planning to release the film on June 12 bu...

'It's up to us': how Merkel and Macron revived EU solidarity

It took a courtroom of scarlet-robed judges to spur Angela Merkel to make one of her boldest moves in 15 years as German chancellor propose huge cash handouts to the European Unions weaker economies.Merkel was already worried about the futu...

Japanese pub aims to clean up with disinfectant spray machine

As Japans restaurants and bars slowly open up from a coronavirus lockdown, many are looking to reassure the public that dining out is safe again and one Japanese-style izakaya pub thinks it has found the perfect solution.The pub in Tokyos n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020