Shimla's Indian Coffee House resumes takeaway and delivery services

The Indian Coffee House in Shimla resumed its take-away and delivery services on Wednesday following relaxations being introduced in restrictions during the 4th phase of lockdown. The Coffee House, which opened in 1957, operates on Shimla's Mall Road.

"Although we have resumed partial services, our customers are saying that they miss the ambience of the cafe," manager Bhagat Sharma told ANI. A total of 92 confirmed cases and three deaths have been reported from the state so far. (ANI)