Severn Trent pays dividend, warns on coronavirus impact

British water supplier Severn Trent said on Wednesday it would pay a final dividend, while warning the coronavirus crisis was likely to lead to unpaid household water bills over the next year and a decline in sales to businesses.

The company proposed a final dividend of 60.05 pence, in line with policy and higher than the 56.02 pence it paid last year, as it reported a 0.6% decrease in underlying profit before interest and tax for the year ended March 31.