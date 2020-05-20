Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday. 12:00 p.m.

Pending board exams will be held in schools where students enrolled, and result will be announced by July-end, says HRD ministry. 11:55 a.m.

Forty year old COVID-positive woman dies in Jammu and Kashmir. 11:54 a.m.

One dies of COVID-19 in AP while 68 fresh cases are reported. 11:46 a.m.

As many as 2,132 patients have availed, or are currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 under the AB-PMJAY insurance scheme in the country, officials say. 11:43 a.m.

COVID-19 survival reduces with time in dead body, but there is no specific time limit to declare it non-infective, ICMR says. 11:10 a.m.

Machines used for testing drug-resistant TB can be now used for confirmation of COVID-19 cases, ICMR says. 10:37 a.m.

COVID positive cook at Bengaluru SAI centre had no access to hockey players, says HI, adding it won't shift teams. 10:22 a.m.

Union Health Ministry reports 140 new deaths due to COVID-19 and 5,611 novel coronavirus cases in India as the country's tally rises to 1,06,750 and death toll touches 3,303. 9:58 a.m.

No invasive technique be adopted for forensic autopsy in COVID-19 death cases, ICMR says. 9:30 a.m.

Chennai returnee tests positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya. 9:08 a.m.

Six people, including three of a family, who returned to HP from Mumbai test positive for coronavirus. 9:00 a.m.

Two more test coronavirus positive in Goa as state's active cases rise to 41. China reports 16 new coronavirus cases.

8:53 a.m. Once dubbed as "historic", US President Donald Trump says he feels 'differently' about trade deal with China.

As many as 26 scientists are among 150 Indians returning home from S Africa this week. 8:28 a.m.

The coronavirus pandemic has underscored the need for the US to move away from its reliance on communist China, Indian American Republican politician Nikki Haley says..