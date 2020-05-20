Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2020 12:11 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 12:11 IST
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday. 12:00 p.m.

Pending board exams will be held in schools where students enrolled, and result will be announced by July-end, says HRD ministry. 11:55 a.m.

Forty year old COVID-positive woman dies in Jammu and Kashmir. 11:54 a.m.

One dies of COVID-19 in AP while 68 fresh cases are reported. 11:46 a.m.

As many as 2,132 patients have availed, or are currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 under the AB-PMJAY insurance scheme in the country, officials say. 11:43 a.m.

COVID-19 survival reduces with time in dead body, but there is no specific time limit to declare it non-infective, ICMR says. 11:10 a.m.

Machines used for testing drug-resistant TB can be now used for confirmation of COVID-19 cases, ICMR says. 10:37 a.m.

COVID positive cook at Bengaluru SAI centre had no access to hockey players, says HI, adding it won't shift teams. 10:22 a.m.

Union Health Ministry reports 140 new deaths due to COVID-19 and 5,611 novel coronavirus cases in India as the country's tally rises to 1,06,750 and death toll touches 3,303. 9:58 a.m.

No invasive technique be adopted for forensic autopsy in COVID-19 death cases, ICMR says. 9:30 a.m.

Chennai returnee tests positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya. 9:08 a.m.

Six people, including three of a family, who returned to HP from Mumbai test positive for coronavirus. 9:00 a.m.

Two more test coronavirus positive in Goa as state's active cases rise to 41. China reports 16 new coronavirus cases.

8:53 a.m. Once dubbed as "historic", US President Donald Trump says he feels 'differently' about trade deal with China.

As many as 26 scientists are among 150 Indians returning home from S Africa this week. 8:28 a.m.

The coronavirus pandemic has underscored the need for the US to move away from its reliance on communist China, Indian American Republican politician Nikki Haley says..

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA's purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya's Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Dismal economic data from Australia, Japan, and the United States underlined the ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic, while a skeptical press report dented some hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS More than 4.91 millio...

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank rallies over 6 pc post Q4 earnings

Shares of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank rose over 6 per cent on Wednesday after the company reported a 15 per cent rise in net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 2020. The companys stock gained 6 per cent to Rs 28.15 on BSE. It rallied ...

Unhappy over deployment in COVID-19 containment zones, 500 Kolkata Police personnel stage protest

Around 500 personnel of the Kolkata Police Combat Force staged a protest here, alleging that they were being deployed in areas where chances of contracting COVID-19 are high, a senior official said on Wednesday. The policemen demonstrated i...

61 fresh cases of coronavirus in Rajasthan

Rajasthan on Wednesday recorded 61 new cases of coronavirus, officials said. The number of cases in the state now stands at 5,906 and fatalities at 143.As many as 61 fresh cases were reported in 10 districts of the state, additional chief s...
