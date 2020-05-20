204 Shramik Special trains ran on May 19

The Indian Railways has excelled on its own promise of running Shramik Special trains by running 204 of them in a single day, said Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday. Goyal, through a tweet, stated that going beyond the promised 200 Shramik Special trains per day, the Railways had run 204 such trains on May 19 to enable migrants, stranded due to the COVID-19 lockdown, to return to their native states.

"The Railways had promised to run 200 Shramik Special trains for workers yesterday, exceeding that limit we ran a record 204 trains in the service of passengers. A total of 1,773 Shramik Special trains have been operated so far by the Indian Railways to send workers to their home states," Goyal's tweet read. Earlier yesterday, Goyal had said that "200 Shramik Special trains will be able to run on May 19" and went on to add that the number will be increased in the coming days.

Apart from this, he had also informed that the Ministry is planning to run 200 non-air conditioned trains from June 1, according to a time table, for which the online booking will commence soon. (ANI)