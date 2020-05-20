Maha: Labourer dies of hunger, dehydration while walking home

A 40-year-old farm labourer died of hunger and dehydration while walking to his native place in Maharashtra's Parbhani district from Pune, police said on Wednesday. Pintu Pawar was found dead on Monday at Dhanora village in Beed district, located about 200 km from his native place, Ambhora police station's assistant inspector Dnyneshwar Kuklare told PTI.

"The postmortem was later done and it was found that he died of excessive walking, hunger and dehydration around May 15," the official said. The victim was a native of Dhopte Pondul village in Manwat tehsil of Parbhani. He used to work as a sugarcane cutter but after the lockdown came into force, he went to stay at his brother's place in Pune, he said.

However, he decided to return to his native village in Parbhani and set off on foot from Pune on May 8. He later reached Ahmednagar on May 14. Since he did not have a mobile phone, he contacted his family in his native village that day by using someone else's phone.

From there, he walked another 30 to 35 km till Dhanora and took rest under a tin shed there, the official said. On Monday, some passersby complained of foul smell emanating from the shed and alerted the police.

Later, the police reached the spot and found Pawar dead, the official said. Following the postmortem, his last rites were performed by officials of the Dhanora gram panchayat and police after consulting with his family members, he said.