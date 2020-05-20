Left Menu
Maha: Gutkha worth Rs 7 lakh seized from ashram

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 20-05-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 17:22 IST
Police on Wednesday seized gutkha worth Rs 7 lakh from an ashram at Rohilagad village in Jalna district of Maharashtra, an officer said. A total of 46 bags of the gutkha were recovered in a raid conducted after a tip-off that the place was being used for illegal storage and distribution, Ambad police station in-charge Anirudh Nandedkar said.

Police have identified the suspect as the caretaker of the ashram, but are yet to arrest him. The sale and consumption of gutkha, scented and flavoured tobacco, zarda, khaini, pan masala etc has been banned in Maharashtra since 2012.

