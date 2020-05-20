Left Menu
Haryana takes back decision to ply inter-state buses, public transport within state only

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-05-2020 17:50 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 17:50 IST
The Haryana government on Wednesday took back its decision of plying inter-state buses, but said its buses will continue to run within the state. The decision came after state Home Minister Anil Vij apprised Chief Minister M L Khattar that it would be difficult to prevent the spread of COVID-19 once people start travelling freely from one state to the other.

"I met the chief minister here and I also wrote to him on Tuesday stating that we are not prepared for running inter-state buses," Vij, who is also the state's Health Minister, told the media here. He told the CM that it would not be possible to conduct tests of so many people and also cited the high number of COVID-19 cases in some neighbouring states.

"In Delhi alone, there are so many cases. How can we manage and prevent infection? He agreed to my suggestion and now Haryana will not run inter-state buses. The chief minister also gave necessary instructions to the state's Transport Department in this regard," Vij said. However, Haryana Roadways buses will continue to run within the state, he said.

The move to resume bus travel to various states came after Khattar's announcement on Monday. After this, the Haryana government had written to the transport departments of at least six states and two Union territories, seeking their consent to start interstate bus services on 12 select routes.

The majority of Haryana's 970 coronavirus cases come from four districts bordering Delhi. These are Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar..

