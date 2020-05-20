Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cyclone Amphan to completely enter land by 7 PM: IMD

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2020 18:07 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 18:07 IST
Cyclone Amphan to completely enter land by 7 PM: IMD

Cyclone Amphan will reach near Kolkata by evening and the city along with adjoining districts will witness strong winds with an intensity of 110-120 kilometres per hour, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said on Wednesday as the storm was making landfall. The ‘extremely severe cyclonic storm’ Amphan will completely enter the land by 7 PM, Mohapatra added. The cyclone is moving at a speed of 25-30 kilometres per hour. Winds with a speed of 155-165 kilometres per hour have commenced in South and North 24 Parganas and East Medinipur districts. "The first arm of Cyclone Amphan has touched the land. The eye of the cyclone is expected to touch land anytime," he said.

"Landfall process started at 2.30 PM with the entry of the front sector of the wall cloud region," Mohapatra said in an online briefing. The width of the wall cloud of the cyclone is around 120 kilometres and the diameter of the eye is about 40 kilometres. The rear side is also about 120 kilometres. South and North 24 Pargana districts will witness a lull as the eye of cyclone passes through, but heavy rains, strong winds will resume in the next 30 minutes, as the second arm of the cyclone hits the area, Mohapatra cautioned. "We are hopeful that by 7 PM the entire cyclone will enter the land," he added. Mohapatra also asserted that the forecast of the cyclone was accurate.

India has also been issuing cyclone warning to Bangladesh, he added. Cyclone Amphan will reach Kolkata and nearby areas by evening, Mohapatra said, adding that they will witness strong winds with an intensity of 110-120 kilometres per hour, gusting up to 135 kilometres per hour. Under the influence of the cyclone, wind speed in north coastal Odisha was 100 to 110 kilometres per hour, gusting to 125 kilometres per hour. As the cyclone passed along the Odisha coast, it unleashed intense rainfall in several areas of Puri, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Ganjam, Bhadrak and Balasore districts since Tuesday.

Though two deaths were reported in Kendrapara and Bhadrak during the cyclone, the exact reasons are being ascertained, officials said. The storm will reach Assam and Meghalaya on May 21 and it will bring heavy to very heavy rainfall in these two northeastern districts, Mohapatra noted.

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

INTERVIEW-Tennis-US Open without fans would devalue title win: Cilic

Marin Cilic thinks winning the U.S. Open in front of empty stands at Arthur Ashe Stadium would be forever remembered as a Grand Slam triumph with a very big asterisk, the former champion told Reuters.The tennis season came to a halt in Marc...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. NASA human spaceflight chief resigns ahead of launchNASAs human spaceflight chief Doug Loverro has resigned, according to an internal memo seen by agency employees on Tuesday, just a we...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Masked Ukrainian orchestra makes concert recording as lockdown easesThe symphony orchestra of Ukrainian radio held its first concert recording for TV, radio and online platforms s...

A PICTURE AND ITS STORY-How photographer captured baby image amid coronavirus lockdown

For Reuters photographer Hannah McKay, a recent trip to take pictures at a hospital in northern England required the kind of planning more typical of a foreign assignment.The coronavirus pandemic has brought huge changes to the way journali...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020