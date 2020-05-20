Left Menu
Cong-arranged buses for migrants return back from Rajasthan-UP border

Buses arranged by the Congress for the migrant workers started turning back from the Rajasthan-Uttar Pradesh border on Wednesday, a police official said

"The buses are returning now after the Uttar Pradesh government denied entry," said Sarvan Pathak, the incharge of the Chiksana police station in Bharatpur. "There are nearly 400 buses." The buses were arranged by the Congress for the migrant labourers wanting to return to Uttar Pradesh, but the state government denied permission for the vehicles to enter. PTI SDA ASHHMB

