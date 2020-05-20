Now an app in Bihar to home deliver fish

In a unique initiative, department of Fisheries in Bihar has made an app to home deliver fish after getting the order online. The initiative is getting popular among the people and are receiving a good response. The delivery will be made within two to three hours with no delivery charges.

"Department of Fisheries has made an app called 'DOF' to home deliver fresh fishes. The delivery will be made within two to three hours with no delivery charges. It is getting popular amid lockdown," said Dr Prem Kumar, Minister of Agriculture, Animal and Fishery Resources, Bihar. Six more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Bihar, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 1,579 on Wednesday, said Principal Secretary (Health) Sanjay Kumar. (ANI)