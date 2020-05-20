2 jawans succumb to injuries after terrorists attack a BSF party in J-K's Pandach

Two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have succumbed to their injuries after a terrorist attack at a BSF party at Pandach in Srinagar. "After a group of terrorists attacked a BSF party at Srinagar's Pandach, two troopers got injured. Later they succumbed to their injuries," according to an official report.

The report further stated that two weapons have been seized. More details are awaited. (ANI)