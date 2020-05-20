Joint ACB check at Chenani Hydel project in Udhampur

The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Wednesday conducted a joint surprise check at the Chenani Hydel Project in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir to probe alleged irregularities there, an agency spokesman said. “The action followed a complaint received at the ACB Jammu office against some senior officers of Power Development Corporation, Udhampur, including Executive Engineer B S Jaggi; Director, Finance, Upinder Jit Singh; Assistant Executive Engineering Gurdev Sodhi and Chief Pay and Accounts Officer (CPAO) Rajni Gupta,” he said. It has been alleged in the complaint that a fraud has been committed in the Generation Division worth Rs 25 lakhs, the spokesman said.

A joint team comprising officers of the Engineering Wing of ACB Jammu and those of the J&K Power Development Corporation Limited, Jammu, conducted a spot inspection at the Chenani Hydel Electric Power Project, he said. “The record pertaining to the complaint was scrutinized. The team also examined the various purchases made by the officers on exorbitant rates,” the spokesman said. He said there were allegations against the then Director, Finance, who had allegedly managed his posting for a long period in Power Development Corporation and remained instrumental in purchases on alleged exorbitant rates. The allegations regarding irregularity in maintenance of 33 KV line is also under enquiry and the team is investigating this aspect also, the spokesman said.