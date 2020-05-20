Left Menu
With 14 fresh coronavirus cases including 11-year-old, total 107 cases in HP

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 20-05-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 20:31 IST
With 14 fresh coronavirus cases including 11-year-old, total 107 cases in HP

Fourteen people including an 11-year-old have tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh, taking the virus tally in the state to 107, officials said on Wednesday. While 13 people, including four women, tested positive for COVID-19 in Kangra district, a man tested positive in Kullu district that till now had no case of the contagious disease, they added.

Of the 14 fresh cases, 12 have returned from Mumbai whereas one each has come back from Delhi and Chennai, the officials said. The 12 were among the 697 people who had returned to Himachal Pradesh from Mumbai in a special train on May 18, they said.

Of the 697 passengers who arrived at Una on Monday, 242 were from Kangra, 169 from Hamirpur, 103 from Mandi, 43 from Bilaspur, 40 from Shimla, 38 from Una, 26 from Chamba, 10 each from Kullu and Kinnaur and eight each were from Solan and Sirmaur, Una deputy commissioner Sandeep Kumar said. A woman (56), her son (31) and his wife (25) are among those who tested positive in Kangra for COVID-19, Kangra Superintendent of Police Vimukt Ranjan said.

A man (41), his wife (34) and their child (11) also tested positive at Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (PRGMC) in Tanda, he added. Besides, a 41-year-old man from Jaisinghpur tehsil also tested positive. He returned to Kangra from Chennai after alighting at Pathankot railway station from a special train on May 19. He was quarantined at Jwalamukhi.

A 55-year-old man, working as a driver, from Upper Khera village also tested positive. He was quarantined at Dhaliara after returning from Delhi. Now, active cases stand at 26 in Kangra where one man died of coronavirus on March 23. Eight people have been cured in the district out of the total 35 positive cases there.

In Kullu, a 23-year-old man who had returned from Mumbai tested positive for COVID-19, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said. This is the first positive COVID-19 case in Kullu district. The SP said 10 people from Kullu district were kept in isolation at Ayurveda hospital. Samples of all of them were taken. While one tested positive, the others were negative.

Meanwhile a patient recovered from COVID-19 in Hamirpur district. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state stands at 107. While 52 of them have been cured, four persons have died due to COVID-19 in the state.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 51, including 26 from Kangra, 10 from Hamirpur, five each from Bilaspur and Chamba, two each from Sirmaur, Una and one from Kullu. PTI DJI RDM RDM.

