4 migrant workers test positive for coronavirus in UP's Muzaffarnagar

4 migrant workers test positive for coronavirus in UP's MuzaffarnagarPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 20-05-2020 20:37 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 20:37 IST
Four more migrant workers tested positive for COVID-19 raising the total number of patients in Muzaffarnagar district to eight on Wednesday, an official said. Additional District Magistrate Alok Kumar told reporters that they received 83 results of the samples in which four turned out to be positive while the remaining were negative.
He said all four results belonged to migrant workers after coming from Maharashtra. Three persons were quarantined in a centre in Budhana while one person is in a centre in Charthawal in the district.
