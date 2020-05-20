Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: CISF cancels all transfers till March next year

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 20:51 IST
COVID-19: CISF cancels all transfers till March next year

All due transfers in the 1.62 lakh personnel-strong Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) have been cancelled till March next year in view of the COVID-19 outbreak, an order issued by the paramilitary force said on Wednesday. The measure will affect about 12,000-13,000 personnel and is aimed at "minimising" their "hardship" and saving transfer allowance worth a few crore of rupees that is given to the under-transfer staffers to join the new place of their posting.

An order issued by the force has been accessed by PTI. It says, "Director General CISF has issued the direction in order to minimise the hardhip of personnel and to control the financial commitment on account of transfer allowance." It adds that all transfers due this year have been "deferred till March 31 next year". The force had earlier postponed all transfer orders and movements for its personnel, issued till March this year, in view of the ongoing nationwide lockdown and the coronavirus pandemic.

A final decision has now been taken. CISF chief Rajesh Ranjan confirmed the move, saying the decision has been taken "keeping in mind all administrative, operational and personnel welfare requirements in the times of coronavirus outbreak".

The order said the only exception to the latest directive will be a transfer done on the grounds of "genuine individual grievance, medical, operational and administrative requirement with clear recommendation and specific justification" by the supervisory authorities. A senior official explained that going on transfer entails a lot of human and administrative work and it was decided by the DG that it was important to keep the troops safe from the COVID-19 point of view.

All coronavirus-related protocols require physical distancing and avoidance of unnecessary trips and visits and hence, it was decided to suspend all transfer movements in the force, the official said. He added that while the Centre had put on hold any hike in the dearness allowance in view of the fiscal prudence measures, it was important to save funds under the transfer allowance head.

The transfer allowance for the 12,000-13,000 CISF personnel would have cost a few crore of rupees to the exchequer, the official said. The CISF is the national civil aviation security force, guarding 63 airports. It is also tasked with guarding vital infrastructure in the nuclear and aerospace domain, apart from protecting important buildings, both government and private.

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

UK's Cambridge University cancels face-to-face lectures until summer 2021

Britains Cambridge University became one of the first in the world on Wednesday to announce that all its lectures would be delivered online over the next academic year because of the coronavirus outbreak.The university, which shut its campu...

U.S. airlines step up safety measures in preparation for recovery

U.S. carriers JetBlue Airways Corp and United Airlines Holdings Inc announced fresh safety measures on Wednesday aimed at restoring confidence in travel as several executives pointed to signs domestic demand is improving. U.S. states are st...

Former BJP MLA from HP dies of cardiac arrest

Former BJP MLA in Himachal Pradesh Rakesh Verma died of cardiac arrest on Wednesday, a senior doctor saidHe was brought dead at Indira Gandhi Medical College IGMC at 7.30 pm today here, IGMC senior medical superintendent Dr Janak Raj saidVe...

'Thundering' sound creates flutter in Bengaluru

A loud thundering sound in several parts of Bengaluru on Wednesday afternoon triggered panic among the residents, while officials ruled out the possibility of it being an earthquake. The sound was heard across the city from Kempegowda Int...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020