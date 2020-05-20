Left Menu
Dy collector's driver, migrants among 9 test COVID-19 positive

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 20-05-2020 21:05 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 21:05 IST
With nine more people, including the driver of a deputy collector and migrant workers, testing positive for coronavirus in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, the tally in the state has risen to 110, health officials said. While three cases were reported from Raigarh district, two each came in from Balodabazar and Balod districts, one each from Rajnandgaon and Surguja districts, they said.

Earlier in the morning, the driver of a deputy collector in Rajnandgaon district tested positive for coronavirus, an officail said. The driver was with the deputy collector when the latter was deputed at Baghnadi check post on the Chhattisgarh- Maharashtra border, he said.

Thousands of migrant labourers from Maharashtra and southern states have been coming to Chhattisgarh on foot or in goods vehicles via the Baghnadi border area, where officials have been deployed for making arrangements for various facilities and their medical screening, he said. Of the COVID-19 cases detected so far in Chhattisgarh, several are migrant labourers who have returned to the state from various parts of the country in view of the coronavirus- enforced lockdown, he said.

"Prima facie, it seems the driver contracted the disease from an infected migrant," he said. The persons who tested positive for the infection in Balod, Raigarh and Balodabazar on Wednesday are also migrant workers who recently returned home from other states, including Maharashtra, he said.

With the new cases, the COVID-19 count in the state has gone up to 110, of which 51 are active cases. So far, 59 people have been discharged after recovery, the official said.

No death has been reported so far due to the virus in the state, he added. Chhattisgarh COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 110, new cases 9, deaths zero, discharged 59, active cases 51; people tested so far-42,566.

