Liquor shops open amid tight security in Jharkhand

Liquor shops opened across Jharkhand on Wednesday amid tight security following latest lockdown relaxations issued by the state government. Though liquor outlets had resumed service in the other states earlier, in Jharkhand the wine shops started functioning from Wednesday after prolonged shutdown due to imposition of coronavirus-induced lockdown in March end.

Rush of tipplers were witnessed at the vends in the state capital, but there was no report of any untoward incident, sub-divisional officer Lokesh Mishra said. The Ranchi district administration had drawn circles in front of the wine shops to ensure that purchasers maintain social distancing while standing in the queue, he said.

Patrolling magistrates and security men moved around in the city during the day to maintain law and order, the officer said in a statement here. The state government had on May 18 permitted among other activities opening of retail liquor shops during lockdown 4.0.

There was no report of any unpleasant incident from other places in the state on account of liquor shops resuming business, the police sources said..