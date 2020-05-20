Thane: 110 more test positive for coronvirus

The number of coronavirus cases in Thane in Maharashtra mounted to 1,463 with 110 more people testing positive for the viral infection on Wednesday, officials said. A total of 10 deaths were reported in Thane district and 235 new cases, taking the overall case count to 4,404 and the fatalities to 138, a municipal corporation official said.

The death toll in Thane is 54, he said. With 33 new cases, the number of the patients in Bhiwandi in the district rose to 77. In Palghar district, the number of new cases went up to 404 with 18 fresh deaths.