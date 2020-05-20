Committee suggests resumption of public transport in Himachal

A Himachal Pradesh cabinet sub-committee has recommended resumption of public transport that was suspended in the third week of March to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic, an official said. At a review meeting here on Wednesday, the committee, chaired by Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh, decided to recommend intra-district and inter-district movement of public transport with safety protocols, the spokesperson said.

The members of the committee, Education Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, Industries Minister Bikram Singh and Forest Minister Govind Singh Thakur, were present in the meeting. The committee recommended several other steps to revive the state's economy. PTI DJI HMB