13 new COVID-19 cases reported in Assam; total climbs to 170

Thirteen new COVID-19 cases were reported in Assam on Wednesday, taking the total in the state to 170, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Of the new cases, eight are from Hojai, two from Sonitpur and one each from Kamrup (Metro), Kamrup and Nagaon, the minister said in a tweet.

Also on Wednesday, seven patients — a post-graduate student of Guwahati Medical College and Hospital, four from Silchar Medical College and Hospital and two from Jorhat Medical College and Hospital — were discharged after being cured, Sarma said. Out of the total 170 positive cases, 115 are active, four have died, three migrated, and 48 were cured and released from the hospital, he said.

In view of the rapidly rising number of COVID-19 positive cases, the state government has decided to keep Sonapur Civil Hospital and Kalapahar Hospital on standby, Sarma said. The minister visited both the hospitals and asked the administration to ramp up preparations.

Meanwhile, the police have apprehended three persons who had tested COVID-19 positive and escaped from Sarusajai quarantine centre on Tuesday. Two of the patients were nabbed from Nalbari and another from Hojai, with the minister warning that such acts will attract punitive measures.

Three Covid19 patients escaped from Sarusajai quarantine centre causing immense stress. "Thanks to @nalbari_police & @Hojai_Police for apprehending them in time. Such acts shall attract punitive measures", Sarma said in a tweet earlier. On Tuesday, Assam reported its highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases (42), including a two-month-old baby.

The minister said though there has been an increase in the number of cases in the state, there was no need to panic as most of them were returnees who were kept in quarantine centres. During the last fortnight, Assam has received 74,118 persons while 17,488 persons have left the state, ADGP (Law and Order) G P Singh said.

In Assam, 41,116 samples have been tested and out of these 157 were positive and 38,138 were found negative and the remaining results were awaited..