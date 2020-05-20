Left Menu
COVID deaths in Delhi: Over 26 per cent of people who died were in 50s

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2020 23:55 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 23:55 IST
People in the age group of 50-59 years constituted over 26 per cent of the total COVID-19 fatalities in the national capital, according to official figures. At least 176 people have died in Delhi due to the coronavirus, authorities said.

Of the total deceased patients, 92 were aged 60 and above, accounting for over 52 per cent of the fatalities here. Forty-seven of them were aged between 50-59 years (26.71 per cent) and 37 were less than 50 years (21.02 per cent), according to the latest health bulletin released on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the the total number of cases stood at 10,554, including 166 deaths.  With 534 fresh cases, the total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi has climbed to 11,088. The previous highest spike in fresh cases -- 500 -- was recorded on May 19.

The bulletin, however, added the cumulative death figures refers to fatalities where primary cause of death was found to be COVID-19, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals. The Delhi government on May 18 had issued an order seeking strict compliance of the May 17 order of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The ministry order mentioned that protection of vulnerable sections of society, such as the elderly and the pregnant women. Persons above 65 years or having co-morbidities and pregnant women and children below 10 years, shall stay at home, except for essential and health purposes, it said.

However, a national daily on Wednesday carried a Delhi government advertisement, in which Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is appealing to people to maintain social distancing, and also people aged 55 and above or having serious illness such as diabetes, blood pressure issue or cancer, to stay home..

Mumbai, May 20 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

