Manoj Ahuja takes charge as CBSE chairman

Odisha cadre IAS officer Manoj Ahuja on Wednesday joined the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) as its chairman and interacted with senior officers on various issues. On May 12, Ahuja was appointed the chairman of the CBSE.

"Having numerous training modules and research papers to his credit, the new chairman is credited with extensive experience and professionalism," said the CBSE in a statement. Ahuja was working as Special Director, Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Department of Personnel and Training.

Ahuja has replaced Anita Karwal as the chairman of the CBSE. (ANI)