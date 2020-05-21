Odisha COVID-19 death toll rises to 6, total cases 1,052

A 70-year-old man died due to COVID-19 in Odisha, taking the total number of fatalities in the state to six, a health and family welfare department official said on Wednesday. The number of COVID-19 cases in the state climbed to 1,052 as 74 more people tested positive for the disease, the official said.

There are 703 active cases in the state, while 343 patients have recovered, according to the official. The elderly man died due to the contagion at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. He had a history of hypertension, the department said.

Of the fresh coronavirus cases, 72 people have been lodged in quarantine centres after their return from Gujarat, West Bengal, Telengana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, among other states, the official said. He said 11,295 people returned to Odisha on Wednesday and were placed under mandatory quarantine for 28 days.

According to sources, at least two persons died of other diseases at quarantine centres in Ganjam and Nayagarh districts respectively..