Cyclone Amphan: Naidu anguished at loss of lives

Cyclone Amphan: Naidu anguished at loss of livesPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2020 09:46 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 09:46 IST
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday expressed anguish at the loss of lives due to cyclone Amphan and appreciated the administrative machinery of West Bengal and Odisha for ensuring timely evacuation of people. The extremely severe cyclone 'Amphan' has left at least 12 people dead and ravaged Kolkata and several parts of West Bengal.
"Deeply anguished by the loss of lives and devastation caused to crops and public & private properties by Amphan cyclone in West Bengal and Odisha," the Vice President's Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu. Naidu appreciated state administrations for timely evacuation of lakhs of people to safer places and undertaking rescue and relief operations in coordination with the National Disaster Response Force in the affected areas.
"My condolences to the bereaved families," he said..
