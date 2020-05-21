2 held for posing as UP govt secy asking cops to quash case against village head

Two youths, including a relative of a gram pradhan of Godhna village under Purkazi police station in the district, were arrested for asking the SHO to withdraw a case against the village head while impersonating as a Uttar Pradesh government secretary, police said on Thursday. Purkazi police station’s SHO Subhash Gautam identified the arrested accused as Godhna resident Saad Hasan and his friend Irtaza.

The call by Hasan made police suspicious of its authenticity leading them to launch an enquiry about it following which it was found to be a sham one, said the SHO. Accordingly, a case was registered under section 419 and 420 for offences of impersonation and cheating against the two and they were arrested, he said.

Police had earlier arrested village head Afsar Ali and 22 others for their alleged involvement in a clash between two groups over some land dispute in Godhna on May 18, said SHO Gautam..