Teenager injured in wall collapse incident in Srinagar dies

A 14-year-old boy, who was injured along with three other people when a wall of a house collapsed near an encounter site in Nawakadal area of Srinagar on Tuesday, died at a hospital here, police said on Thursday. Basim Aijaz, a resident of Chota Bazar in Karan Nagar area of the city, succumbed to injuries at SMHS hospital late Wednesday night, a police official said.

He said four persons, including Aijaz, were injured on Tuesday at the encounter site at Kanemazar in Nawakadal area of the city where two militants including a top Hizb commander Junaid Sehrai were killed. The wall collapsed when people were clearing the debris of one of the houses damaged in the encounter, leaving four persons injured.