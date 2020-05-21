Policeman killed, another injured in militant attack in J-K's Pulwama

A policeman was killed and another injured when terrorists opened fire at a security forces' patrol party in Pulwama district of south Kashmir on Thursday, officials said. The incident took place in the afternoon near Perchoo bridge were a joint patrol of the CRPF and the Jammu and Kashmir police was ensuring law and order situation, they said.

In the attack by the terrorists, Anuj Singh and Mohammed Ibrahim, both belonging to the 10 battalions of the India Reserve Police, were injured, the officials said. Singh succumbed to injuries while Ibrahim is battling for life at a hospital, they said.

A police official said security forces have cordoned off the area and a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers. Thursday's incident came a day after terrorists shot dead two BSF personnel at Soura on the outskirts of Srinagar.